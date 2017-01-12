Confluent Space Tri-Cities holding 24-hour Paintathon fundraiser

Confluent Space Tri-Cities is having a 24-hour Paintathon fundraiser Jan. 14-15.
The event is “a fun spin on an old concept we all know well. A group of talented and dedicated artists will paint till they drop in order to raise the funds needed for Confluent to continue to grow in 2017,” the Facebook invitation said.
All the donations are tax deductible. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Periscope, lasting until the final artist drops out.
Artists scheduled to take part include Andrew Hill, Belinda Joy Myers, Brittany Dyer, Kevin Becker, Michael Nemo and Ray Elle.
Donors will receive gifts from Confluent in appreciation.
The Tri-Cities’ first makerspace is at 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. To donate, go to confluent.space/product/Paintathon.
