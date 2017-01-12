Arts & Entertainment

January 12, 2017 5:50 PM

Reach center plans ‘Mini Mobile Museum’ on Jan. 14 at Barnes & Noble

Tri-City Herald

The Reach center will set up a Mini Mobile Museum on Jan. 14 at Barnes & Noble in the Columbia Center mall.

It will run from noon to 4 p.m., with information on mammoths and other prehistoric animals that roamed the Columbia Basin.

The mini mobile museum will have touchable artifacts and hands-on activities for all ages.

And authors Bruce Bjornstad and Kelly Milner Halls will be on hand answering questions and signing copies of their books.

Bjornstad, a geologist, is an expert in the Ice Age Floods. Milner Halls is the author of several children’s books.

A portion of your Barnes & Noble purchase that day can be donated to the Reach. Customers can get the Reach Book Fair voucher at the Richland museum or at Barnes & Noble, or they can buy online at bn.com/bookfair from Jan. 14-19 and use the ID No. 12059929.

