Reach center plans ‘Mini Mobile Museum’ on Jan. 14 at Barnes & Noble

The Reach center will set up a Mini Mobile Museum on Jan. 14 at Barnes & Noble in the Columbia Center mall.
It will run from noon to 4 p.m., with information on mammoths and other prehistoric animals that roamed the Columbia Basin.
The mini mobile museum will have touchable artifacts and hands-on activities for all ages.
And authors Bruce Bjornstad and Kelly Milner Halls will be on hand answering questions and signing copies of their books.
Bjornstad, a geologist, is an expert in the Ice Age Floods. Milner Halls is the author of several children’s books.
A portion of your Barnes & Noble purchase that day can be donated to the Reach. Customers can get the Reach Book Fair voucher at the Richland museum or at Barnes & Noble, or they can buy online at bn.com/bookfair from Jan. 14-19 and use the ID No. 12059929.
