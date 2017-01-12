Richland Players’ ‘Our Lady of the Tortilla’ opens Jan. 20

Ana Riel dreamed for years of acting in a play.
But it never happened — not when she was attending Columbia Basin College in Pasco, with its theater offerings.
Not when she and her now-husband were making regular date nights of dinner and Richland Players shows.
But then not too long ago, Riel saw a post about auditions for the Players’ next production — the comedy Our Lady of the Tortilla.
“I kind of jokingly told my husband, ‘I’m going to try out for it because it’s not like we’re that busy. We can add something to the schedule,’ ” said the mother of three boys, ages 10 through 16.
Riel ended up landing one of the lead parts. On Jan. 20, opening night, she’ll fulfill her longtime dream by taking the stage.
“It’s nerve-racking. But I am extremely happy that I finally get to do it,” she said.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 27-28 and Feb. 3-4 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway, Richland.
Riel, 48, of Kennewick, stars at Dolores, a pious woman who sees the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla — setting off media storm during an already eventful weekend for her family.
Along with Riel, the cast includes Hazel Kwak as Dolores’ sister Dahlia, Erick Mercado and Bobby Garcia as Dahlia’s sons Nelson and Eddy, and McKenzie Kennedy as Nelson’s girlfriend Beverly.
“I love the cast,” Riel said, noting that the small crew of actors has grown close.
And she admires the character of Dolores.
The play, by Luis Santeiro, is set in a Latin neighborhood in New Jersey in the ’80s.
“At first, I thought she was kind of boring. She doesn’t get too excited, too mad. But she does have her little attitude. When someone is challenging her — she’s so into religion, into the Virgin — she sticks to her guns. She defends her beliefs,” Riel said.
Dolores and her sister are Cuban immigrants. While Riel’s own heritage is Mexican, she said she feels a connection to the family.
“They remind me so much of my aunts, my mother, the extended family. It’s very close,” she said.
Riel is happy to see a Hispanic family portrayed on stage — something that doesn’t happen all that often locally.
“I’m excited. (The show’s message is that) at the end of it all, family is important. Family sticks together,” she told the Herald.
Our Lady of the Tortilla is directed by Will Thurston and Albania Schneegans-Davis.
Christy Valle is producing. She praised Riel and the cast, along with those working behind the scenes.
“It’s a technically challenging show, with lots of sound effects, lights and a complicated set. There’s a lot going into it,” she said.
Audience members should be prepared to laugh and have a good time, Valle said. Like Riel, she highlighted the show’s message.
“At the end of the day, you may have problems of varying degrees, but you can still rely on your family. You can still rely on your faith. You can still rely on your culture,” Valle said.
“That’s the message that’s strong in a lot of the characters. They feel cultures clashing — can you support your heritage and be part of American society? The play says yes. Can you have religion and still be part of society? The play says yes. Can you still love and be supportive of your family when others are pulling you away? The play says yes,” she said.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available now at richlandplayers.org and go on sale Jan. 18 at theater box office.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Richland Players’ production of Our Lady of the Tortilla.
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 27-28 and Feb. 3-4 and 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and Feb. 5.
Where: The Players’ theater, 608 The Parkway, Richland.
Cost: Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and the military. They’re available now at richlandplayers.org and go on sale Jan. 18 at theater box office.
