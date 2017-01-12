Tri-City things to do for Jan. 13-22

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Jan. 13
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival featuring The Westerlies, 6-7 p.m., Charles Smith Wines, 35 S. Spokane St., Walla Walla. Cost: $25. Info: www.wwcmf.org.
Empowering Silenced Voices 2.0, Chorosynthesis, a new professional choir based in Seattle and co-founded by Tri-City native Wendy Moy, 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 students free. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Vaughn Jensen Band, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Jeff Peterson, smooth jazz, standards, Latin and retro pop, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Steven K and the Bounty Hunters, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cover: $5. Call 509-946-9014.
Hillstomp, punkabilly from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $8 cover. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Jan. 14
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Little Star That Could, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, Open Rehearsal: Mendelssohn Piono Trio in D minor, Op. 49 is from 10 a.m. to noon. It is free. The concert is from 6 to 7 p.m. at A Morell Wines Production Facility, 1489 West Rose St. Cost: $20. Info: www.wwcmf.org.
Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble, Dave Brubeck Tribute, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $24-$29 reserved seating. Info: phtww.com. Call 509-529-6500.
Blaisdell Recital, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Features Dr. Gayla Blaisdell (soprano) and Dr. Elaine Ross (Pianist and Composer) showcasing an evening of collaborative artistry. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Pat Moss and the Extraordinary Renditions, mostly acoustic, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Pearls, alt-country/Americana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sun | Jan. 15
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Music
Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival, Festival Series, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $25. Info: www.wwcmf.org.
mon | Jan. 16
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 17
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Visual Analytics: Storytelling through Human-Centered Design, 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Russ Burtner will talk about visual analytic research under development at PNNL. He will present on Human-Centered Design methodology, a process in which the needs and limitations of product users are considered at each stage of the design process. Additionally, he will discuss technical trends that will impact visual analytics in the next 5 to 10 years. Call 509-542-5531.
wed | Jan. 18
Music
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 19
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins — Snowflake, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Richland. Cost: $45. Pay $45 in full upfront via credit card or pay $20 upfront via credit card and $20 cash at the event. No checks or credit cards accepted at the event. Art supplies provided; no experience needed. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Tyrone Hawkins, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality, 7 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Free. Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is, discusses of privilege for individuals and institutions, and provides tools for learning how to address it. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Jan. 20
Comedy
Tyrone Hawkins, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-6276.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
American Honey Band, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Daring Greatly, Steve Miller Tribute band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Sports
Kootenay Ice at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Table seating sold out this night. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told,’ 7-8 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $32 for adults; $20 for students; $20 for ages 12 and under. It is Pirates of the Caribbean meets Whose Line is it Anyway?, ¦with boatloads of laughs for kids and grown-ups. Flung into the future by a bumbling Sea Witch, a crew of misfit pirates have only one chance of returning home: performing the greatest pirate epic ever seen on stage. There’s only one problem: half their script is missing. Help the crew fill in the blanks and watch as they improvise a brand new musical adventure based on your suggestions. Call 509-529-6500.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Jan. 21
Comedy
Tyrone Hawkins, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Tracy Spring concert, 7-10:30 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $14 for general admission and $12 for seniors, students and members. Call 509-528-2215.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, jazz favorites, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Brad Parsons Band, Americana from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or go to www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Table seating sold out this night. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Producers,’ 7:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Walla Walla, 1130 E. Sumach St., Walla Walla. Cost: $15. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Call 509-529-3683.
‘Our Lady of the Tortilla,’ 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $12 for senior, student, military; $15 for adults. It’s one wild weekend for the Hispanic American Cruz family. A son brings home his college girlfriend only to find that his aunt has seen the face of the Virgin Mary in a tortilla and turned their home into a suburban Lourdes. This clever and affectionate spoof shows that the real miracle is family love. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | jan. 22
Theater
‘The Best of Bette — A Tribute to the Divine Miss M,’ 2 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $25. Table seating sold out this night. Cathy Kelly presents and fun evening of music and theater as she pays tribute to Bette Midler. Call 509-943-6027.
