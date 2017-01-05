Arts & Entertainment

January 5, 2017 5:29 PM

DrewBoy Creative seeking submissions for The Orange Show

Tri-City Herald

DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland is seeking submissions for The Orange Show.

All mediums are accepted for the juried show, which opens Feb. 10 and runs through April 9. The show will explore artists’ interpretation of the color orange.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. For an entry form and details, go to drewboycreative.com/orange-show.

The show is open to all artists willing to submit work, with no geographic limitations. All pieces must be original and made within the past four years.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New quarter sees a new building at Columbia Basin College

View more video

Entertainment Videos