DrewBoy Creative seeking submissions for The Orange Show

DrewBoy Creative gallery in Richland is seeking submissions for The Orange Show.
All mediums are accepted for the juried show, which opens Feb. 10 and runs through April 9. The show will explore artists’ interpretation of the color orange.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 15. For an entry form and details, go to drewboycreative.com/orange-show.
The show is open to all artists willing to submit work, with no geographic limitations. All pieces must be original and made within the past four years.
