January 4, 2017 3:52 PM

What’s happening in the Mid-Columbia for Jan. 6-15

fri | Jan. 6

Comedy

D.C. Malone, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Groove Principal, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.

Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), ambient sound, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Fallout, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cover: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.

Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/blues/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.

Misc.

Texture: Adding to Piecing, second of two classes, 10 a.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $20.

sat | Jan. 7

Comedy

D.C. Malone, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Nightlife

Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. call 509-946-9328.

Campbell Davis, Walla Walla native, indie rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Music

Merry & Bright a Handbell Concert, 2-3:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave. Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door. Call 509-628-0306.

sun | Jan. 8

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.

Misc.

Brides 2017, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $15. Complimentary delicacies are served to during the shows. Pre-registration is encouraged. Info: bridestricities.com. Call 509-528-6492.

mon | Jan. 9

Nightlife

Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Theater

‘Pippin the Musical’, a young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. 7:30 p.m. The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. $12-$69.

tue | Jan. 10

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Theater

‘Pippin the Musical’, a young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. 7:30 p.m. The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. $12-$69.

wed | Jan. 11

Music

Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Symposium: Empowering Silenced Voices, aims to foster dialogue around current events and social consciousness as a means for building a bridge from the choral art to its audiences. 6-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Call 509-460-1766.

thu | Jan. 12

Comedy

Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Alvin Williams, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Music

Old Time Fiddlers Concert, old-time, country and bluegrass, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

fri | Jan. 13

Comedy

Alvin Williams, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Empowering Silenced Voices 2.0, Chorosynthesis, a new professional choir based in Seattle and co-founded by Tri-City native Wendy Moy, 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $22 advance, $25 door, K-12 students free. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Vaughn Jensen Band, 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.

Jeff Peterson, smooth jazz, standards, Latin and retro pop, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Info: jeffpetersontrumpet.com. Call 509-946-9328.

Steven K and the Bounty Hunters, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. $5 cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Hillstomp, punkabilly from Portland, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. $8 cover. Info: hillstomp.com, https://www.facebook.com/hillstomp. Call 509-946-9328.

sat | Jan. 14

Comedy

Alvin Williams, 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Little Star That Could, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Music

Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble, Dave Brubeck Tribute, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $29-$24 reserved seating. Info: phtww.com. Call 509-529-6500.

Pat Moss and the Extraordinary Renditions, mostly acoustic, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 14 to Jan. 14, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Pearls, alt-country/Americana, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

sun | Jan. 15

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.

