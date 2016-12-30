Arts & Entertainment

December 30, 2016 2:26 PM

Mid-Columbia book groups plan January gatherings

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of the month

Jan. 5: Plum Wine by Angela Davis-Gardner

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Jan. 6: No selection provided.

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

Jan. 10: No selection provided.

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Jan. 10: No selection provided.

▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month

Jan. 18: The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive.

6:30 p.m. third Monday

of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

Jan. 16: My Name is Lucy Barton by Elizabeth Strout

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

Jan. 19: The Aviator’s Wife by Melanie Benjamin

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday

of the month

Jan. 26: The Seafront Tearoom by Vanessa Greene

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-619-3165.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Jan. 26: Beach Music by Pat Conroy

To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco

View more video

Entertainment Videos