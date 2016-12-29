Arts & Entertainment

December 29, 2016 7:33 PM

New exhibit featuring Cyber Art 509 artists opens Jan. 3 at CBC in Pasco

Tri-City Herald

An exhibit featuring work by the online artists cooperative Cyber Art 509 will run Jan. 3 to Feb. 3 at the Esvelt Gallery at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

A reception is at 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the gallery.

The exhibition includes both 2D and 3D pieces in a variety of media and styles.

“Not only does this exhibition invite local artists to engage with the college and gallery, but (it) also shows current students that there is a vibrant community that can support their interests beyond the classroom,” a Cyber Art 509 news release said.

Admission is free and the public is welcome.

The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.

For more on Cyber Art 509, go to Cyberart509.com or find the group on Facebook.

