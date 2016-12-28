From the family-friendly First Night Tri-Cities to the New Year’s Eve bash at Grizzly Bar in Pasco, there’s plenty to do in Tri-Cities to ring in 2017.
Here’s a roundup of events set for Dec. 31:
First Night Tri-Cities
The family-friendly First Night Tri-Cities returns this year, but it will be at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick.
It will run from 3 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 Cost is $6 per person, with children 4 and younger admitted for free. Admission includes a carousel ride token.
The first 1,000 attendees will receive a lighted 2017 glass from Gesa Credit Union and the Gesa Carousel of Dreams.
The event includes nonstop entertainment, from interactive games to indoor laser tag, a photo booth, a video game trailer, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, live music, a hypnotist, a juggling show, Big Top the Clown’s children’s comedy show, Keith Ramsay’s Fired Up magic show and more.
A ball drop is at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display.
Wristbands are available in advance online or at the door. For the full schedule, go to firstnighttricities.com.
The carousel is at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.
New Year’s Eve at Rollarena
The Richland roller rink Rollarena is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31.
Cost is $7 for regular skates and $9 for roller blades.
Rollarena is at 849 Stevens Drive.
New Year’s Eve Bull Bash at TRAC
A bull-riding event featuring 30 bull riders and a $10,000 purse is planned Dec. 31 at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., in Pasco.
The Derek Kolbaba Invitational New Year’s Eve Bull Bash starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $15. They’re available at traconline.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the door.
Body Beautiful at Confluent Space Tri-Cities
Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland plans a night of art and music Dec. 31.
Body Beautiful starts at 6 p.m. It will feature live models who’ve been painted by local artists, along with music by Barefoot Randy and Static Box. Cover is $5.
Confluent is at 285 Williams Blvd.
Emerald of Siam New Year’s Eve party
DJ ShmeeJay from Port Angeles will spin techno funk dance tunes at the Emerald of Siam’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31.
Sultana Belly Dancers and Boom Bang Burlesque will make special appearances.
Cost is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the show.
The Emerald of Siam is at 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
New Year’s Wake at R.F. McDougall’s
R.F. McDougall’s plans a wake for 2016 on Dec. 31. The event includes a steak or fish dinner and live music from Vaughn Jensen.
Cost is $30 per person or $60 per couple. Dinner is by reservation or open sitting. Music starts at 9 p.m.
A champagne toast is at midnight.
R.F. McDougall’s is at 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.
New Year’s Eve with Back Roads
The Branding Iron in Kennewick plans a New Year’s Eve party with dinner and music from Back Roads.
Cost is $35 per person including dinner, or $15 for just the party.
Dinner starts at 6 p.m.
Branding Iron is at 213 W. Kennewick Ave.
D’s Wicked Cider NYE Bash
The Knutzen Brothers and The Golden Ponies will perform Dec. 31 at D’s Wicked Cider, 9312 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick.
Music starts at 10 p.m. Cider, wine, small tapas plates and cans and bottles of craft beer will be served.
There’s no cover.
Dueling Pianos at Sports Page
Sports Page Bar & Grill in Kennewick will welcome the Dueling Pianos music and comedy act on Dec. 31.
Showtime is 9 p.m. There’s no cover.
Sports Page is at 6 S. Cascade St.
Grizzly Bar New Years Eve Bash
The Grizzly Bar in Pasco will ring in the new year with a party Dec. 31.
Billed as the biggest New Year’s Eve bash in Eastern Washington, it’s presented by Alvarez Auto Sales and Dirk Danger Productions.
It will include top DJs, 10 full cash bars, full concert sound and lighting and a full color laser show. It starts at 8 p.m.
General admission is $25, with VIP deals available. Tickets are available at at Alvarez Auto Sales, the Pasco Red Lion and brownpapertickets.com.
Grizzly Bar is at the Pasco Red Lion, 2525 N. 20th Ave.
New Year’s Eve at Towne Crier
A New Year’s Eve party featuring DJ music, a champagne toast at midnight and more is planned Dec. 31 at the Towne Crier in Richland.
There’s no cover. Towne Crier is at 1319 George Washington Way.
New Year’s at Tagaris
Portland singer-songwriter Kelsey Mousley will perform at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at Tagaris Winery in Richland.
Tickets are $16 per person or $10 for wine club members. They’re available at tagariswines.com, by calling 509-628-0020 or at the door.
Mousely will perform outside, so people should dress for cold weather.
Tagaris is at 844 Tulip Lane.
