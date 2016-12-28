What’s happening around Tri-Cities for Dec.30-Jan. 8

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Dec. 30
Comedy
Jesse Joyce, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Garin Moore’s Old School New Year’s Eve Party, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, songs from an angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Dave Tedeschi, guitarist plays rock, funk, smooth jazz, Spanish flamenco and blues; 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Bent on Blues, blues but with ‘git your mojo workin,’ 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Nerve Center, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5, after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Theater
‘The Official Blues Brothers Revue,’ 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Cost: For advance tickets, $25-$29 for adults, $21-25 for seniors and $19-23 for youths. Day of show: Adults $30-$35 for adults, $25-$30 for seniors and $20-$25 for youth. Call 509-663-2787.
Misc.
Texture: Adding to Piecing, 10 a.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $20. First of two classes; second one set at 10 a.m. Jan. 6. Learn four techniques for adding texture: layering, yarn, paint/paint sticks and adding embellishments.
sat | Dec. 31
Comedy
Jesse Joyce, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Pat Moss Affair, 5-8 p.m., acoustic favorites, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Michael Douglas, 7-11 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
NYE Party with DJ ShmeeJay, Sultana Belly Dancers and more, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Sports Page Bar & Grill, Sixth S. Cascade St., Kennewick. No cover.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
New Year’s Eve events
New Year’s Eve at Rollarena, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to midnight, 849 Stevens Drive, Richland. Cost: $7 for regular skates and $9 for roller blades.
First Night Tri-Cities, 3-9 p.m., Gesa Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $6 per person; children 4 and younger are free. Admission includes a carousel ride token. The event includes interactive games, indoor laser tag, a photo booth, a video game trailer, inflatable bounce houses, face painting, live music, a hypnotist, a juggling show, Big Top the Clown’s children’s comedy show, Keith Ramsay’s Fired Up magic show and more. A ball drop is at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display. Info: firstnighttricities.com.
Body Beautiful, 6 p.m., Confluent Space Tri-Cities, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland. It will feature live models who’ve been painted by local artists, along with music by Barefoot Randy and Static Box. Cost: $5.
New Year’s Eve with music by Back Roads, dinner starts at 6 p.m., Branding Iron, 213 W. Kennewick Ave. Cost: $35 per person including dinner, or $15 for just the party.
Diego Peralta Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $60 for adults, $20 for ages 12 and under. A night of music, food, fun people, a Champagne toast and cutting of the King’s Cake. Reserve a spot at 509-371-8300.
New Year’s Eve at Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Event will feature DJ, music, champagne toast and more. No Cover.
Grizzly Bar New Years Eve Bash, 8 p.m., Pasco Red Lion, 2525 N. 20th Ave. It will include top DJs, 10 full cash bars, full concert sound and lighting. Cost: general admission is $25, with VIP deals available. Tickets: Alvarez Auto Sales, the Pasco Red Lion and brownpapertickets.com.
New Year’s Eve Bull Bash, 8 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $15. Tickets: traconline.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home and at the door. Bull riding event will feature 30 riders.
New Year’s Wake, music starts at 9 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Trail Park, Richland. Event includes steak or fish dinner and live music from Vaughn Jensen. Cost: $30 per person or $60 per couple. Dinner is by reservation or open sitting.
Kelsey Mousley, with dinner and show, 10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $16. Call 509-628-0020.
The Knutzen Brothers and The Golden Ponies, 10 p.m., D’s Wicked Cider, 9312 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cider, wine, small tapas plates and cans and bottles of craft beer will be served. No cover.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans hockey, 7:05 p.m. Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Buy tickets at box office or at ticketmaster.com.
mon | Jan. 2
Nightlife
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Jan. 3
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Jan. 4
Nightlife
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Jan. 5
Comedy
D.C. Malone, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Jan. 6
Comedy
D.C. Malone, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, Oasis in Space, 7 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), ambient sound, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Fallout, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cover: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Blu Meadows, Afro-Cuban/blues/reggae from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Misc.
Texture: Adding to Piecing, 10 a.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Cost: $20. Second of two classes. Learn four techniques for adding texture: layering, yarn, paint/paint sticks and adding embellishments.
sat | Jan. 7
Comedy
D.C. Malone, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. call 509-946-9328.
Campbell Davis, Walla Walla native, indie rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Merry & Bright a Handbell Concert, 2-3:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave. Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door. Call 509-628-0306.
sun | Jan. 8
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
Brides 2017, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco. Cost: $15. Complimentary delicacies are served to during the shows. Pre-registration is encouraged. Info: bridestricities.com. Call 509-528-6492.
