Boat Race Weekend to play Dec. 23 at Emerald of Siam in Richland

Jay Orth, Evan Kruschke and Collin Price don’t live in the Tri-Cities anymore.
But the musicians — they make up the indie/alternative band Boat Race Weekend — will be home for Christmas, and they plan to rock out while they’re here.
They’re playing Dec. 23 at Emerald of Siam in Richland, along with Barefoot Randy, Adventure Dirt Team and SupperClub.
Music starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.
Orth, Kruschke and Price are based in Spokane. They all attended Gonzaga University after graduating from Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco.
Playing a local show this time of year has become a tradition.
“(Our hometown friends are) all out of college. We don’t get to see each other much anymore. But everyone is home for the holidays. It’s a fun way to end the year,” Orth said.
The band formed about three years ago and has earned praise for its energetic, infectious sound.
The Inlander in Spokane has said the guys “seamlessly blend the charmingly silly attitude of ’90s pop-punk with the more earnest and emotive intentions of its modern counterpart.”
Indie Rock Cafe featured the band’s debut album, The Talisman, on its list of Best DIY Music of 2015.
Boat Race Weekend’s new four-song EP, called Throw Your Head to the World!, dropped earlier this year.
The Emerald of Siam show will be the band’s first time playing tracks from it in the Tri-Cities.
Orth said he’s excited to share the new music with friends and family back home. “We’re really lucky to be able to bring everyone together around the holidays,” he said.
Throw Your Head to the World! is available on platforms from iTunes to Spotify. The band is on Facebook at facebook.com/boatraceweekend.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Indie/alternative band Boat Race Weekend will perform, along with Barefoot Randy, Adventure Dirt Team and SupperClub.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
Where: Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
Cost: $5.
