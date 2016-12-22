What’s happening across the Tri-Cities for Dec. 23-31

▪ Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Dec. 23
Comedy
Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Cook is the daughter of an international yo-yo champion and a professional foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Three Rivers Saxtette, saxophone quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Mango of Love — Fernado Pruneda, classic rock, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Boat Race Weekend with Adventure Dirt Team, indie/rock from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Badlandz, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Saturday Salsa on Friday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secret Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd., Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.
mon | Dec. 26
Nightlife
Monday Night Football Bingo & Trivia, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. No cover.
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 27
Art
The Painted Syrah, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. Cost: $35. . Includes set-up, canvas, paints, brushes and instruction. Reserve spot and save $5: Call 509-948-3552 or go to www.Facebook.com/ThePaintedSyrah.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
wed | Dec. 28
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Dec. 29
Comedy
Jesse Joyce, from New York, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Sugar Plum Shake, ’70s and ’80s disco, 8-11:45 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of event.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Dec. 30
Comedy
Jesse Joyce, from New York, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Garin Moore’s Old School New Year’s Eve Party, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $5. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Bent on Blues, blues but with ‘git your mojo workin,’ 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Dave Tedeschi, guitarist plays rock, funk, smooth jazz, Spanish flamenco and blues; 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Nerve Centr, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5, after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, songs from an angel, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
sat | Dec. 31
Comedy
Jesse Joyce, from New York, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10-$14. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, My House Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Pat Moss Affair, 5-8 p.m., acoustic favorites, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Michael Douglas, 7-11 p.m. Dec. 31 to Dec. 31, Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Diego Peralta Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $60 for adults, $20 for ages 12 and under. A night of music, food, fun people, a Champagne toast and cutting of the King’s Cake. Reserve a spot at 509-371-8300.
NYE Party with DJ ShmeeJay, Sultana Belly Dancers and more, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
