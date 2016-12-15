Arts & Entertainment

December 15, 2016 4:58 PM

Things to do in Tri-Cities on Dec. 16-23

Tri-City Herald

fri | Dec. 16

Comedy

David Nickerson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Music

Big Band Christmas, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.

GENTRI presents ‘Finding Christmas,’ trio of tenors, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $17-$39. Call 509-735-1402.

Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 7 p.m., downtown Echo, Ore. Free, but donations accepted.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

The Bailey Ehrgott Quartet, jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Venezia Ristorante, 3280 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-371-8300.

Frank and Debi Eng, will play Christmas jazz favorites, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland.

Jeff Peterson, trumpeter, 7 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.

Alternative Arts and Crafts Bazaar, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328. Event includes DJ.

Groove Principal, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.

Nerve Center, cover band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Fractal Explorations, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Winter Ice Magic ‘Christmas Memories,’ presented by the Tri-Cities Figure Skating Club and the Toyota Skating School, 6:30-8 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Buy tickets at the box office. Limited seating.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, canceled because of weather. Tickets can be used at other showings.

sat | Dec. 17

Comedy

David Nickerson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Music

Johnny Boyd, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $30 for reserved seating; $10 for after party; $50 for VIP. Call 509-529-6500.

Big Band Christmas, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.

Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 7 p.m., downtown Echo, Ore. Free, but donations accepted.

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.

Nightlife

Trillium 239, string trio, 5- p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.

Frank and Debi Eng, will play Christmas jazz favorites, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland.

Apophus, rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, My Hous Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc

Wreaths Across America, 9-11 a.m., Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Free. Annual laying of wreathes on veteran’s graves. Call 509-943-0803.

Love Not Hate Tri-Cities: E Pluribus — Out of Many, One, celebrate diversity in the Tri-Cities, 3-5:30 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. No cover. It’s a day to share song, dance, stories and poetry, as well as thoughts from a variety of viewpoints strengthen our nation.

Santa’s Holiday Market, 4-8 p.m., Vibe Music Center, 418 N. Kellogg St., Suite E, Kennewick. Free. Food trucks, vendors, raffles, bake sale, games, face painting, ornament and wreath making, and a 6 p.m. student production on stage. Money raised goes to Vibe Music Center. Call 509-850-0027.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, canceled because of weather. Tickets can be used at other showings.

sun | Dec. 18

Dance

Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 for members, $10 for non-members. Call 509-943-9414.

Music

Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.

Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 4 p.m., Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark Road. Free, but donations accepted.

mon | Dec. 19

Nightlife

Monday Night Football Bingo & Trivia, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. No cover.

Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Misc.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.

tue | Dec. 20

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Misc.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.

wed | Dec. 21

Nightlife

Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.

Theater

‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze,’ 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $30-$70, plus service fee.

Misc.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.

thu | Dec. 22

Comedy

Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Cook is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a professional foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Call 509-943-1173.

Nightlife

Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Brian Holbrook, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-9014.

Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.

Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Misc.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.

fri | Dec. 23

Comedy

Kelsey Cook, 8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Cook is the daughter of an International Yo-Yo Champion and a professional foosball player, which made for a humor-filled life at a young age. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.

Music

Three Rivers Saxtette, saxophone quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Mango of Love — Fernado Pruneda, classic rock, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.

Boat Race Weekend with Adventure Dirt Team, indie/rock from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

Badlandz, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.

Saturday Salsa on Friday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, Secret Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6, 7 and 8 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.

