Monte Ingersoll’s ‘Home for Christmas’ concert set Dec. 18 in Kennewick

Monte Ingersoll’s Home for Christmas concert is at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
The pastor and acclaimed musician invited several performer friends to join, including Clark Bondy, Mark LeVang, Bob Somma, Natalie Somma, Doug Norman, Mike Dyer and Frazer Wambeke.
Ingersoll’s three musician children — Scott, Caleb and Randi — also will join him on stage.
Tickets are $15 to $20, depending on the seat. They’re available at the Toyota Center box office.
All proceeds go to Grace Clinic and the Kennewick Police Department’s community care fund.
A pre-concert event with hot chocolate, carolers and photos with Santa Claus starts at 2 p.m.
