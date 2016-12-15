Tri-Cities Steel Band Association plans Christmas concert Dec. 17

Tri-Cities Steel Band Association’s four performing groups don’t often share the same bill.
They’re too busy putting on their own separate shows across the Northwest and beyond, spreading cheer and fun with their music.
But on Dec. 17, they’ll come together for their annual Christmas concert.
It’s not to be missed, said Walt Hampton, who directs the group’s two marimba bands.
The Christmas concert includes an eclectic mix of songs, everything from The Who to holiday classics.
“You’ll get to hear some really cool music and see some really amazing young musicians,” he said. “It’s all of us together at one time, and it’s our chance to connect with the Tri-Cities as a listening community.”
Showtime is 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association includes two steel drum bands, Bram Bratá and OK2Botay, along with the marimba bands ‘Bahuru and ‘Baduku.
Ben Leggett directs the steel drum bands.
He’s been with the association since it started in 1996. A longtime music teacher, he was leading a steel drum band at Tapteal Elementary School in Richland. Parents there wanted to make sure their kids could keep playing once they moved onto middle and high school, so Bram Bratá was formed, followed by OK2Botay in 1998, ‘Bahuru in 2008 and ‘Baduku in 2011.
The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association includes two steel drum bands, Bram Bratá and OK2Botay, along with the marimba bands ‘Bahuru and ‘Baduku.
The four bands are made up of about 100 students from around the Tri-Cities. Leggett and Hampton also offer after-school and summer classes through the association.
The two music teachers have a long history. Friends since elementary school, they attended Hanford High School and Central Washington University, and then returned to the Tri-Cities to lead music programs.
Leggett retired last year as the music teacher at White Bluffs Elementary in Richland. Hampton spent 16 years at Sunset View Elementary’s music teacher before taking over Leggett’s White Bluffs spot this year.
The Christmas concert includes an eclectic mix of songs, everything from The Who to holiday classics.
The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association includes two steel drum bands, Bram Bratá and OK2Botay, along with the marimba bands ‘Bahuru and ‘Baduku.
The audience can expect some favorite traditions to be back, from a marimba performance in the dark with glowing sticks to steel drum Christmas music by candlelight.
“People will like the music,” Hampton said. “I think just about anybody, whether they’re into Christmas music or not, will like this concert. It will make them feel good about the youth of today.”
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7.50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at tcsba.org.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
IF YOU GO
What: Tri-Cities Steel Band Association’s Christmas concert.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Where: Auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Cost: $5 in advance and $7.50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at tcsba.org.
Comments