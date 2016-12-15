‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ stops in Kennewick on Dec. 21

Neil Goldberg started collecting Christmas tree ornaments when he was 8 years old, walking home from Hebrew school.
“After Christmas, people would leave their trees out on the side of the street, and I’d grab (the ornaments) up,” he said.
He loved their beauty, color and whimsy.
Decades later, Goldberg — an acclaimed theater director and producer — has an extensive collection of ornaments from his travels around the world. They serve as inspiration for the hundreds of costumes in his Cirque Dreams holiday stage spectacular, which stops in the Tri-Cities next week.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Windermere Theatre at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
The show, called Cirque Dreams Holidaze, features about 20 acts and 30 artists from across the world.
Many of the acts have been featured on TV shows such as America’s Got Talent.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze has the death-defying acrobatics that are the hallmark of Cirque shows. It also has narrative, drama and a distinct holiday flare.
I want the audience to see things they haven’t seen. I want to remind people of their childhood, their favorite times of the year.
Neil Goldberg, founder of Cirque Dreams
“There’s a scene about New Year’s Eve, a scene about Hanukah, a scene about Thanksgiving, a shopping scene, a winter scene with penguins slipping and sliding,” said Goldberg, the founder of Cirque Dreams
“I want the audience to see things they haven’t seen. I want to remind people of their childhood, their favorite times of the year,” Goldberg said.
He hopes it brings people together — something that’s especially important with all that’s going on in the world, he said.
“We’ve brought together so many nationalities, all faiths, all religions,” Goldberg said. “Thousands of people can sit in the theater and be transported to a place of beauty, imagination and wonder.”
“No one will be disappointed,” he added, “Other than their hands might hurt from clapping so much.”
Only single seats are left, starting at $52 each. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service fees.
IF YOU GO
What: The holiday variety show Cirque Dreams Holidaze.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
Where: Windermere Theatre at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Cost: Remaining tickets start at $52. They’re available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
