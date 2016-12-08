Tri-Cities Steel Band Association plans Christmas concert Dec. 17

The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association plans a Christmas concert Dec. 17.
Showtime is 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The association’s four groups will perform, including steel drum bands OK2Botay and Bram Brata and marimba bands ‘Baduku and ‘Bahuru.
“Audiences of all ages will delight in the eclectic mix and varying sounds of Caribbean, African, classical, traditional popular and holiday music,” a news release said.
“The (concert) provides a rare opportunity to hear the differing styles of the marimbas and steel drums together on the same stage, as each group typically performs separately throughout the Northwest and abroad. Spontaneous dancing — by both band members and the audience — is not uncommon,” it said.
A silent auction and bake sale also are planned.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $7.50 at the door. Advance tickets are available at tcsba.org.
