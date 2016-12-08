Tri-City youth show choir Forte! plans Christmas show

The Tri-City youth show choir Forte! is presenting a Christmas concert on Dec. 10 and 12 at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.
Times are 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
The show, called Forte! Wishes You a Joyful, Swingin’ Christmas, includes several songs from the swing and big band era, plus everything from doo-wop to classic rock shuffle.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and kids for reserved seats, and $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids for general admission.
A group rate is available.
Advance tickets may be purchased at www.yourTCYC.com and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland. Tickets also are available at the door.
