‘Bordered’ art exhibition runs through Dec. 13 at WSU Tri-Cities

The multimedia art exhibition Bordered runs through Dec. 13 in The Art Center at Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland.
The group exhibition features interactive electronic sculptures, immersive installations, paintings, prints and multichannel video and sound works.
It was curated by Peter Christenson, assistant professor of fine arts, and features projects developed by students in his Digital Technology & Culture course “Advanced Multimedia Authoring.”
The title of the show highlights “an exhibition that pushes the boundaries of art and the constraints of multimedia representational pieces of art work,” said James Arslanian, a student and participating artist.
Along with Arslanian, students Hope Neidhold, Shawn La Fortune, Ivan Roman, Jordan Parker, Jesse Nguyen and Rachel McCall also have work in the show.
The Art Center is in WSU Tri-Cities Consolidated Information Center.
