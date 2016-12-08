Senske Services holiday light show open house set Dec. 9-10

Senske Services in Kennewick is once again putting on its spectacular holiday light show featuring more than 500,000 lights in an animated display.
The show will run through December. People can drive by during the month to park, watch and listen. The show is at Senske headquarters, 400 N. Quay St.
An open house to celebrate the show and the season is from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 and from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Senske offices.
Second Harvest is a partner. Food and cash donations for the nonprofit will be accepted. Santa will be on hand posing for photos and refreshments will be available.
Comments