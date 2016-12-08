Arts & Entertainment

December 8, 2016 4:27 PM

Cinematic pop trio Gentri to perform Dec. 16 in Richland

Tri-City Herald

The acclaimed group Gentri is coming to Richland on Dec. 16.

Made up of three accomplished tenors, the trio performs a style of music described as “cinematic pop ” —songs that are “transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.”

Showtime is 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.

The show also will feature the Tri-City youth show choir Forte!

It will raise money for Second Harvest, with a $1 from every ticket sale donated to the food bank.

Fountain Books is playing host to the concert, with sponsors including American National-Grant Young, Browning Homes and Almond Orthodontics.

Gentri features tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, with music composed by Stephen Nelson.

The group released a debut EP in 2015, followed by the full-length album RISE, which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Classical and Classical Crossover charts.

Gentri has performed with Alfie Boe, Idina Menzel and Journey, among others.

Tickets to the Richland concert start at $17. They’re available at gentri.eventbrite.com.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Edison Elementary School's Holiday Concert

View more video

Entertainment Videos