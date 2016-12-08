Mid-Columbia Mastersingers plan holiday concert Dec. 16-18

Like many local performing arts groups, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers will put on a holiday concert.
But don’t expect the program to be heavy on tunes such as Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Some familiar Christmas carols are planned, but, the show is “the Mastersingers’ take on the holidays,” said Justin Raffa, artistic director.
“It has a more spiritual approach. It’s more of an introspective view of what the holiday season is about,” he said.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1609 W. 10th Ave, Kennewick.
A “Behind the Music” talk led by Raffa starts a half-hour before each concert.
The Dec. 16 show features the Mid-Columbia Boys’ Choir.
Raffa said he’s excited to welcome guests artists Chelsea Spence-Crane on harp and Christine Harper on flute.
They’ll join the choir for for Nativity Suite by American composer Dale Warland.
They’ll also alternate on arrangements of some Christmas carols by American composer Stephen Paulus.
Spence-Crane joins the choir for English composer Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols.
Raffa said the show finds the right balance between traditional holiday favorites and newer compositions that celebrate the season. It will be a special show, celebrating a special time.
“In the Christian tradition, (Christmas celebrates that) a baby is born, who renews and gives the world hope. There’s a sense of renewal, that we’re going to make it another year. We try to highlight that,” Raffa said. “It’s very beautiful music. It’s going to be a Christmas concert for people to enjoy.”
General admission tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. K-12 students are admitted for free, and so are all those attending their first Mastersingers show.
The Dec. 15 rehearsal at the church is open to the public as a pay-what-you-want performance. It starts at 7:30 p.m.
Season flex passes, which include five tickets that can be used at any of the Mastersingers’ 2016-17 subscription series concerts also are available.
Tickets are available at midcolumbiamastersingers.org, weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mastersingers office, 1177 Jadwin Ave., Richland; at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music, 21 Aaron Drive, Richland; and at the door.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
