Richland rapper Tino Cruze drops new video

Tino Cruze is back with a new video after the rising Richland rapper made waves with his song School Daze.
Called Sober, the song is about “that honeymoon stage of the relationship — when you first meet a person and want to get to know them,” said Cruze, whose given name is Avery Pledge.
It’s clever and infectious, with lyrics like, “Love is a drug, it’s a hard pill to swallow. Got me love drunk, but I’m not too fond of the bottle. The way you talk to me make me want to write a novel, just so everybody could follow.”
The video deftly captures its vibe.
Directed by Justin Frick, it was shot in Richland — from a park bench by the river to the roof of the Uptown Shopping Center.
Frick and Cruze went in with a plan, but also left room for on-the-fly inspiration. The result is a loose, sleek, fun video.
“We thought on our feet a lot and went in with really not that many expectations. Whatever happens, happens,” Frick said. “I’m really happy with it.”
Cruze is too.
“Justin makes me step out of the box when it comes to music videos. Things I think I can’t do, I can with him,” he said. “It’s very original.”
The video includes a nod to rapper Childish Gambino, whose song Sober is sampled on Cruze’s track. Watch for the homage in Cruze’s dance at the end.
Sober is Cruze and Frick’s second collaboration together.
Frick is a Richland native living in Spokane and gaining attention and acclaim in the video music world after directing Cruze’s School Daze.
The video for Sober debuts Thursday. Cruze said to expect more videos and more new music from him down the road.
The 24-year-old Iowa native moved to the Tri-Cities about two years ago.
“When I was back in Iowa, they would tell me all the time that I have a different sound. A lot of people are trying to move in the same direction, and I’m just completely the opposite,” he said.
He strives to be original, to mix genres and to inspire.
He’s recently been recording music with singer Garrett Knight. They may put out a full-length album.
He’s also looking to perform more locally, to get his music out into the world.
“I just want to spread good music,” Cruze said.
To watch Sober, check out Cruze’s Facebook page and YouTube channel or find Frick on Facebook or at ajustinfricktake.com.
