Mid-Columbia events for Dec. 9-18

fri | Dec. 9
Comedy
Kortney Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Mid-Columbia Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 adults, $18 ages 62 and older; $13 ages 12 and under. Call 509-946- 5417.
Music
A Celtic Christmas featuring Affiniti with special guest Howard Crosby, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $25. Call 509-619-8456.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, jazz piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Naughty or Nice Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Steven K and the Bounty Hunters & Blue Mountain, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-438-7850.
Film
Planetarium shows, Dynamic Earth, 7 p.m., and Supervolcanoes, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Arts
Book signing with author Garth Stein, 4 and 7 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.
Theater
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 6 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors (65 and older). Based on the film. Call 509-786-2180.
DeSales Catholic High School presents ‘The Outsiders,’ 7:30 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. Cost: $10 for general admission; $7 for students and staff. Set in rural Oklahoma in 1965, the drama centers on the ongoing conflict between the underprivileged Greasers and the rich kid Socs in rural Oklahoma. Call 509-525-3030.
Misc.
Winterland Walla Walla Holiday Faire, noon-6 p.m., Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavillion, 360 Orchard St. Cost: $2 adults; free for children 10 and under Call 509-240-7320.
Senske Holiday Light Show, 6-9 p.m., Senske Lawn & Tree Care, 400 N. Quay, Kennewick. Free. Coffee and treats available, with proceeds going to 2nd Harvest. Call 509-374-5000.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. West Sound Warriors, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up at box office or ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 p.m. Toyo- ta Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20 at box office or ticketmaster.com.
sat | Dec. 10
Comedy
Kortney Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 adults, $18 ages 62 and older; $13 ages 12 and under. Call 509-946-5417.
Music
Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale presents ‘Songs For All Seasons,’ 3 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland. Free.
Kennewick Stake Christmas Choir, 6-7 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free.
Yakima String Quartet Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Prosser United Methodist Church, 824 Sixth St. $10 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit the church. Call 509-786-1097.
Merry & Bright a Handbell Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland. Cost: $10 donation. Bells of the Desert. Call 509-628-0306.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, hometown bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
O Jolly Nights Stoutfest, 6 p.m., Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Road 68, Pasco. No cover. Includes live music and food trucks. Call 509-380-0354.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Secrets of the Sun, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
DeSales Catholic High School presents ‘The Outsiders,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. Cost: $10 for general admission; $7 for students and staff. Set in rural Oklahoma in 1965, the drama centers on the ongoing conflict between the underprivileged Greasers and the rich kid Socs in rural Oklahoma. Call 509-525-3030.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 adults; $10 seniors and students; $7 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas the Musical,’ 7:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors (65 and older). Based on the film. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
35th annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco.
Winterland Walla Walla Holiday Faire, 9 a.m., Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavillion, 360 Orchard St. Cost: $2 adults; free for children 10 and under Call 509-240-7320.
Mother Daughter Holiday Tea, noon-2 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Road, Touchet. Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for children ages 8 and younger, plus gratuity. Call 509-394-0211.
Burbank Library Open House & Silent Auction, 3-5 p.m., 130 South Lake Road. Family friendly event includes music, food, baked goods and drop ticket raffle. Call 509-545-6549.
Senske Holiday Light Show, 5-9 p.m., Senske Lawn & Tree Care, 400 N. Quay, Kennewick. Free. Coffee and treats available, with proceeds going to 2nd Harvest. Call 509-374-5000.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. West Sound Warriors, 7 p.m. Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up at box office or ticketmaster.com.
sun | Dec. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Mid-Columbia Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 for adults, $18 for ages 62 and older); $13 for children ages 12 and under. Call 509-946-5417.
Music
Kennewick Stake Christmas Choir, 6-7 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free.
Theater
DeSales Catholic High School presents ‘The Outsiders,’ 2 p.m., Walla Walla Community College, 500 Tausick Way. Cost: $10 for general admission; $7 for students and staff. Set in rural Oklahoma in 1965, the drama centers on the ongoing conflict between the underprivileged Greasers and the rich kid Socs in rural Oklahoma. Call 509-525-3030.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 3 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 adults; $10 seniors, students; $7 ages 12 and under. Call 509-943- 6027.
mon | Dec. 12
Nightlife
Monday Night Football Bingo & Trivia, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. No cover.
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 13
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Talks & Readings
Poetry Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Dec. 14
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Dec. 15
Comedy
David Nickerson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine
WSU Viticulture and Enology Program and the Washington Wine Industry, 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
Little Watts: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for youth. Play is geared toward young audience. Call 509-529-6500.
fri | Dec. 16
Comedy
David Nickerson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@ yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
Big Band Christmas, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 7 p.m., downtown Echo, Ore. Free, but donations accepted.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
The Bailey Ehrgott Quartet, jazz 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Alternative Arts and Crafts Bazaar, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328. Event includes DJ.
Groove Principal, 9 p.m., Towne Crier, 1319 George Washington Way, Richland. Cost: $5 after 9 p.m. Call 509-946-9014.
Nerve Center, cover band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 7 p.m., and Fractal Explorations, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Winter Ice Magic ‘Christmas Memories,’ presented by the Tri-Cities Figure Skating Club and the Toyota Skating School, 6:30-8 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children. Buy tickets at the box office. Limited seating.
Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.
sat | Dec. 17
Comedy
David Nickerson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Trillium 239, string trio, 5- p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Apophus, rock, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Johnny Boyd, 7-10 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $30 for reserved seating; $10 for after party; $50 for VIP. Call 509-529-6500.
Big Band Christmas, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 7 p.m., downtown Echo, Ore. Free, but donations accepted.
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 7:30-9 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.
Film
Planetarium shows, My Hous Has Stars, 2 p.m., and The Life of Trees, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc
Living Nativity: In A World Where Chaos Reigns, Find Hope, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland. Cost: $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Free for children ages 4 and under. Call 509-947-1316.
sun | Dec. 18
Dance
Jazz, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 18 to Dec. 18, Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. $7 members, $10 non-members Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz music. 509-943-9414 12/18 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers presents Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Church, W. 10th Ave., Kennewick. Cost: $22 in advance or $25 at the door. K-12 are always free. Call 509-460-1766.
Inland Northwest Musicians perform Handel’s Messiah, 4 p.m., Connell High School, 1100 W. Clark Road. Free, but donations accepted.
