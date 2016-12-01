Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Academy of Children’s Theatre is bringing a beloved Christmas classic to the stage.
Performances of It’s a Wonderful Life are at 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9-10, and at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11 at the Richland theater.
“It’s a story of man who always does the right thing for others, and who loses his way a little bit,” said Josh Darby, ACT artistic director. “It’s a wonderful tale of love, faith, hope and community. Around this time of year, that’s always great.”
The production features a cast of 43 actors, ranging in age from 7 years to adult.
Brandon Harbo, a senior at Delta High School, takes on the leading role of George Bailey.
The show is directed by Janice McIntyre and produced by Lisa Howell.
It follows the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film closely, centering on the goodhearted and generous Bailey, who’s in anguish on Christmas Eve. George has given up his dreams to help others, and he’s thinking about suicide as he faces some serious troubles. But then a guardian angel intervenes.
The show will appeal to all ages, ACT officials said.
“I know there are many families that have a tradition of watching It’s a Wonderful Life on TV at Christmas,” Darby said.
“(Coming to see the stage production) would be a fun way, this year, to put a new spin on that. Come see your community members put on a wonderful version of the show.”
Tickets are $13 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, and $7 for children 12 and younger.
They’re available at the ACT office, by calling 509-943-6027 and at academyofchildrenstheatre.org.
ACT is at 213 Wellsian Way.
