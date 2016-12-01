Forte! choir is set to perform Christmas show

From swing to doo-wop to Amy Grant, the Tri-City youth show choir Forte! plans a Christmas concert packed with many genres of holiday music.
“People will be singing, sleigh bells will be ringing and Forte! will be swinging,” organizers said.
The show, Forte! Wishes You a Joyful, Swingin’ Christmas, runs Dec. 10 and 12 at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland. Times are 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, and 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
The concert includes several songs from the swing and big band era, including What Will Santa Claus Say? and Hotta Chocolatta.
The group takes on doo-wop, classic rock shuffle, country swing and an a cappella arrangement of the classic Silent Night in the vein of Pentatonix.
Forte! will also perform Christmas songs from Amy Grant, Sidewalk Prophets, Francesca Battistelli and Meredith Andrews, along with classics such as Here Comes Santa Claus and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.
“Forte! will swing and sing these holiday songs with beautiful costumes, a stunning stage set and vibrant choreography by Julie Howald and Christine Riesenweber,” they said.
Heather Hull Hart is artistic director.
Forte! is an audition-only show choir — think the TV show Glee — that draws high school students from around the Tri-Cities.
Tickets for the holiday show are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and kids for reserved seats, and $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids for general admission.
A group rate is available.
Advance may be purchased at www.yourTCYC.com and Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music in Richland.
Tickets are available at the door.
Comments