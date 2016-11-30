Two nights of Winter Wonderland in Richland this weekend

The City of Richland warms up for the holidays with its Winter Wonderland event on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The holiday festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday at HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza, 1815 George Washington Way. The evening includes musical performances, appearance by Santa and visit from Elsa, the Frozen character. There is refreshments and a fire, culminating with the tree lighting ceremony.
The event continues at Howard Amon Park.
It continues Saturday at Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. From 5 to 9 p.m., there is musical entertainment, bingo, arts and crafts, model railroad and an outdoor screening of the Will Ferrell holiday movie Elf near the Fingernail. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, bounce houses, Santa house, and lighted boat parade.
The holiday festivities are sponsored by HAPO Community Credit Union, and BMW of Tri-Cities
