Few tickets left for Snoop Dogg’s Kennewick show

Snoop Dogg is bringing his Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to Kennewick on Dec. 7, and it’s not too late to get tickets.
Most are sold out, but some seats are still left, said Corey Pearson, executive director of the Toyota Center, where the concert is happening.
Remaining tickets start at $45, with some single seats left at $35. Showtime is 8 p.m.
Snoop Dogg is joined by Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, Warren G, DJ Quik and Tha Dogg Pound, along with proteges the Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement.
The California rapper — a 17-time Grammy nominee with more 37 million albums sold worldwide — is the third superstar act booked at the Toyota Center this year, following KISS in July and Dierks Bentley in September.
“Success breeds success,” Pearson said. “We worked really hard and got KISS, and that’s opened doors. It was a marquee show for us, and ever since it’s been a little easier to get people to answer the phone. It’s been a great year.”
The KISS show in Kennewick was the rock group’s best date in the Northwest, Pearson said. And Bentley’s Toyota Center show sold out.
Snoop Dogg tickets are moving fast. Pearson expects the show to be a good one — laid back and fun.
It’ll draw fans from across the region. Snoop Dogg has a tour stop in Seattle, but no other shows in Washington.
“You can’t see it in Spokane. It’s a deal for it to be here with us,” Pearson said.
Tickets are available through the Toyota Center box office and Ticketmaster. Tickets purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
