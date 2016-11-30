What’s happening in Tri-Cities on Dec. 2-11

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Dec. 2
Comedy
The Second City’s Nut Cracking Holiday Revue, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $46. Call 509-529-6500.
Gary Vider, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Pigs on the Wing, Pink Floyd tribute band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. For 21 and older. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com. Call 509-943-1173.
Art
Gallery at the Park Christmas Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd., Richland. Call 509-392-9815.
Theater
‘Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost: Adults are $5; students with ASB, seniors and children under age 10 are $3. Call 509-967-6400.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. It’s December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed, the festivities turn dangerous — and hilarious. Call 509-943-1991.
Misc.
Christmas Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, traveling up along the Kennewick side of Columbia Park. At 7:30 p.m., it turns around at the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland, and travels back down the river on the same course. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Sports
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Portland Winterhawks, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sat | Dec. 3
Comedy
The Second City’s Nut Cracking Holiday Revue, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $46. Call 509-529-6500.
Gary Vider, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Griffin House, 7-9 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 Sixth St., Prosser. Cost: $15 to $18. Call 509-786-2269.
The Cold Hard Cash Show, Johnny Cash tribute band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Winter Art Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Road, Richland. Featuring wall pieces, decorative vessels, utilitarian pieces in pottery, metal and watercolors. Call 509-539-9471.
Gallery at the Park Christmas Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Allied Arts Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd., Richland. Call 509-392-9815.
Music
Christmas Pops Spectacular, 4 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Info: https://capitoltheatre.org.
Hank Cramer and Friends, folksinger from Winthrop, 7:30-10 p.m., Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 2819 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $14 for adults and $12 for seniors , students and members. Call 509-528-2215.
Theater
‘Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost: Adults are $5; students with ASB, seniors and children under age 10 are $3. Call 509-967-6400.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. It’s December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed, the festivities turn dangerous — and hilarious. Call 509-943-1991.
Misc.
French Christmas Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Students of Bon Voyage French School will have traditional French market food, 40 vendors and a raffle. Money goes to the immersion program next summer in France.
Confection Selection, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick. Money goes toward the Tri-Cities Pregnancy Network. Call 509-491-1101.
Winter Wonderland, 3-8 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, 1351 George Washington Way, Richland. Merchants will be participating with treats, specials, drawings, gift certificates and more. There will be carolers and Elf will be playing at 6 p.m. at the Richland theater by the East Lake Community Church. Call 509-430-2151.
Christmas Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., along the Columbia River. Parade starts under the cable bridge at Clover Island, traveling up along the Kennewick side of Columbia Park. At 7:30 p.m., it turns around at the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland, and travels back down the river on the same course. Info: www.lightedboatparade.com.
Lighted Farm Implement Parade, 6:30 p.m., downtown Sunnyside. Free. Info: www.lightedfarmparade.com
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Seattle Ravens, 4 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Spokane Chiefs, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sun | Dec. 4
Art
Winter Art Sale, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Clay Atelier Gallery, 2740 Leslie Road, Richland. Featuring wall pieces, decorative vessels, utilitarian pieces in pottery, metal and watercolors. Call 509-539-9471.
Music
Christmas Pops Spectacular, 4 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Info: https://capitoltheatre.org.
Theater
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 4 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
‘The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),’ 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. It’s December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed, the festivities turn dangerous — and hilarious. Call 509-943-1991.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Seattle Ravens, 1 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
mon | Dec. 5
Nightlife
Monday Night Football Bingo & Trivia, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Estate Wine Bar, 5236 Outlet Drive, Pasco. No cover.
The Co Founder/Petey Puckett Band/Volcanoes on the sun, indie/rock from Bellingham, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Dec. 6
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, Pasco Eagles, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Email bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Music
A Celtic Christmas featuring Affiniti, with a special appearance by Howard Crosby, 7-10 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Call 509-619-8456.
Christmas at the Manor featuring Columbia Basin Concert Band, 7 p.m., The Manor at Canyon Lakes, 2802 W. 35th Avenue, Kennewick. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
wed | Dec. 7
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Snoop Dogg, 8 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $35-$55. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Mike Dillon with Earl Harvin, legendary punk jazz, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Music
A Celtic Christmas featuring Affiniti, with a special appearance by Howard Crosby, 7-10 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Call 509-619-8456.
thu | Dec. 8
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins — Christmas Who, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Road, Richland. Cost: $45. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Kortney Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Concert, 7-10 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Call 509-591-0710.
fri | Dec. 9
Comedy
Kortney Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Info: bethtrost@yahoo.com or call 509-586-7609.
Mid-Columbia Ballet to feature ‘The Nutcracker,’ 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 for adults, $18 for ages 62 and older); $13 for children ages 12 and under. Call 509-946-5417.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, jazz piano, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Naughty or Nice Karaoke, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Arts
Book signing with author Garth Stein, 4 and 7 p.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call 509-735-9016.
Theater
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Senske Holiday Light Show, 6-9 p.m., Senske Lawn & Tree Care, 400 N. Quay, Kennewick. Free. Coffee and Between the Buns will be on hand, with proceeds going to 2nd Harvest. Call 509-374-5000.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. West Sound Warriors, 7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 p.m. Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sat | Dec. 10
Comedy
Kortney Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Mid-Columbia Ballet to feature ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 for adults, $18 for ages 62 and older); $13 for children ages 12 and under. Call 509-946-5417.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, hometown bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Tri-Cities Columbia Chorale presents “Songs For All Seasons,” 3 p.m., Bethel Church, 600 Shockley Road, Richland. Free.
Yakima String Quartet Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Prosser United Methodist Church, 824 Sixth St. Cost: $10 suggested donation. Proceeds benefit the Prosser United Methodist Church. Call 509-786-1097.
Merry & Bright a Handbell Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Central United Protestant Church, 1124 Stevens Drive, Richland. Cost: $10 donation at the door. Presented by handbell ensemble Bells of the Desert. Call 509-628-0306.
Kennewick Stake Christmas Choir, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free.
Theater
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
35th Annual Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbia Valley Grange, Road 64 & Court Street, Pasco.
Winterland Walla Walla Holiday Faire, noon-6 p.m., Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavillion, 360 Orchard St. Cost: $2 for adults; free for children 10 and under Call 509-240-7320.
Burbank Library Open House & Silent Auction, 3-5 p.m., Burbank Library, 130 South Lake Road. Family friendly event includes music, food, baked goods and drop ticket raffle. Call 509-545-6549.
Mother Daughter Holiday Tea, noon-2 p.m., Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Road, Touchet. Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for children ages 8 and younger, plus gratuity. Call 509-394-0211.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. West Sound Warriors, 7 p.m. Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sun | Dec. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Mid-Columbia Ballet to feature ‘The Nutcracker,’ 2 and 7 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave. Cost: $27 for adults, $18 for ages 62 and older); $13 for children ages 12 and under. Call 509-946-5417.
Music
Kennewick Stake Christmas Choir, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 969 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free.
Theater
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 3-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
