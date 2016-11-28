Comedian Gabriel Iglesias coming to Tri-Cities; tickets on sale Dec. 2

Tickets to see a new show by standup comedian Gabriel Iglesias in the Tri-Cities go on sale Dec. 2.
The show, FluffyMania World Tour: 20 Years of Comedy, is planned April 27 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
“Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world,” a news release said.
He has “the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden and The Microsoft Theater,” the release said.
Iglesias’ comedy specials have sold more than 2 million DVD copies, and he will release his sixth one-hour comedy special I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry on Dec. 20 on Netflix, the release said.
His hit TV show Fluffy Breaks Even launches its third season on Fuse TV early next year.
Tickets to see Iglesias are available at the Toyota Center box office, at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.
For more information, go to fluffyguy.com.
