Celtic crossover trio Affiniti returning to Richland for December shows

Affiniti’s Christmas show in Richland last year was a wild success.
Joined by Howard Crosby, the nephew of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, the Celtic crossover trio enchanted the audience with a mix of holiday classics and their own unique takes on everything from traditional Irish tunes to pop songs.
This year, they’ll do it again — with a second show added to meet demand.
A Celtic Christmas is Dec. 6-7 at Uptown Theatre.
The concerts are coordinated by the Arts Center Task Force as a fundraiser for a visual and performing arts center at Vista Field.
“We have a new section for leading ladies — performing some of the songs made famous by ladies of the movies,” said Mary McCague, who plays violin in the trio.
That means Audrey Hepburn and Moon River. That means Jessica Rabbit and Marilyn Monroe.
Plus the Celtic sounds, the Irish influence, the holiday spirit that made last year’s show so special.
“We’re really excited to be coming back,” McCague said. “We were just so blown away by the warmth and kindness of people last year. We’re humbled we’ve been invited to do two performances.”
Showtime is 7 p.m. both nights.
Local philanthropists Bob and Katie Ferguson are sponsors.
Like last year, Crosby will join Affiniti on stage.
He met the Irish trio a few years back while performing at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.
Affiniti performed too, and Crosby became an instant fan.
“He said, ‘I want to bring you girls to America,’ ” McCague recalled. “Two months later, we were in Texas.”
The trio has toured the states, with A Celtic Christmas part of a jaunt that includes other Northwest stops.
The woman — all classically trained — also have performed as solo and orchestral musicians around the world, and with artists from Kanye West to Josh Ritter.
Along with McCague on violin, Affiniti includes Aisling Ennis on harp and soprano Emer Barry.
McCague and Ennis met as children in youth orchestra, and McCague met Berry years later at a music festival where both were performing.
Eventually, Affiniti was born.
Howard Crosby, the nephew of legendary crooner Bing Crosby, is part of the group.
The group’s musical magic comes together in the rehearsal room. “We meet up and try different songs. It’s all about whether we have an affinity with a particular song. That’s in part why we’re called Affiniti,” McCague said. “We like to put our stamp on it.”
For the trio, performing A Celtic Christmas is especially fun.
“Particularly at Christmas, there’s something lovely about family, everybody coming together,” McCague said. “It’s a special time.”
Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at artscentertaskforce.com.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
