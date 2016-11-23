Tri-City things to do for Nov. 25-Dec. 4

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
Find holiday bazaar listings at bit.ly/2016_bazaars.
fri | Nov. 25
Comedy
Nathan Brannon, from Portland, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Cindy McKay & Sally O’Neal, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Tupelo Joe, folk/country/classic rock/contemporary, 7-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Lane, Richland. No cover. Call 509-627-0266.
RedVolt/Acid Reflux/more, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The band Joker, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, Secret Lives of Stars, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
‘The Game’s Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),’ 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. It’s December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed, the festivities turn dangerous — and hilarious. Now it’s up to Gillette, as he assumes the persona of Sherlock Holmes, to track down the killer. Call 509-943-1991.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Eugene Generals, 4 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sat | Nov. 26
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Firesides Music, ’50s and ’60s country classic rock, 7-9 p.m., 3 Eyed Fish Wine Bar, 1970 Keene Road, Richland. Call 509-628-3255. 11/26 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Three Rivers Saxtette - Saxophone Quartet, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
All About Owls! Story and Craft Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Bookworm Tri-Cities, 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Free. Read a couple of books with the kids and have a fun craft for afterward. Call 509-735-9016.
Film
Planetarium shows, Planet Nine, 2 p.m., and Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
'The Game's Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),' 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. Call 509-943-1991.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Eugene Generals, 4 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Vancouver Giants, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sun | Nov. 27
Theater
'The Game's Afoot (or Holmes for the Holidays),' 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway. Cost: $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, students and military. Call 509-943-1991.
mon | Nov. 28
Music
Monday Musicians Showcase, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Holiday Tree Lighting and Open House, Cameo Heights Mansion, 1072 Oasis Road, Touchet. Free.
tue | Nov. 29
Nightlife
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Orchestra and Choir Concert, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Special Event
Christmas Items in the Marketplace, 10 a.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Free.
wed | Nov. 30
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Jazz night with Take 3, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
Sports
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Kelowna Rockets, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
thu | Dec. 1
Comedy
Gary Vider, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Nathan Kalish, rockabilly/roots from Michigan, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Fall Jazz Nite, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Dec. 2
Comedy
The Second City’s Nut Cracking Holiday Revue, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $46. Call 509-529-6500.
Gary Vider, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Pigs on the Wing, Pink Floyd tribute band, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. For 21 and older. Tickets: brownpapertickets.com. Call 509-943-1173.
Sports
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Portland Winterhawks, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Theater
‘Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost: Adults are $5; students with ASB, seniors and children under age 10 are $3. Call 509-967-6400.
‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children’s Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
sat | Dec. 3
Comedy
The Second City’s Nut Cracking Holiday Revue, 7 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Cost: $46. Call 509-529-6500.
Gary Vider, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
The Cold Hard Cash Show, Johnny Cash tribute band, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, R&B/soul, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Christmas Pops Spectacular, 4 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Info: https://capitoltheatre.org.
Misc.
Winter Wonderland, 3-8 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center, 1351 George Washington Way, Richland. Merchants will be participating with treats, specials, drawings, gift certificates and more. There will be carolers and Elf will be playing at 6 p.m. at the Richland theater by the East Lake Community Church. Call 509-430-2151.
French Christmas Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Knights of Columbus, 2500 Chester Road, Richland. Free. Students of Bon Voyage French School will have traditional French market food, 40 vendors and a raffle. Money goes to the immersion program next summer in France!
Confection Selection, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Grace United Reformed Church, 2500 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick. Money goes toward the Tri-Cities Pregnancy Network. Call 509-491-1101.
Theater
‘Lion, Witch, and the Wardrobe,’ 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Cost: Adults are $5; students with ASB, seniors and children under age 10 are $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Seattle Ravens, 4 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tri-City Americans hockey vs. Spokane Chiefs, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $20. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
sun | Dec. 4
Music
Christmas Pops Spectacular, 4 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima. Cost: $9-$59. Info: https://capitoltheatre.org.
Theater
'It's A Wonderful Life,' 7-9 p.m., Academy of Children's Theatre, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for ages 12 and under. Call 509-943-6027.
Sports
Tri-City Outlaws junior hockey vs. Seattle Ravens, 1 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $10 and up. Buy tickets at the box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
