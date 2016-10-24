Ski film ‘Ruin and Rose’ to screen Oct. 29 in Kennewick

The acclaimed new ski film Ruin and Rose will screen Oct. 29 at Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., in Kennewick.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Attendees will receive a $20 mid-week Bluewood lift ticket, a $10 off voucher for 49 Degrees North and entry into a drawing.
Noah Wallace, a professional skier and star of Ruin and Rose, will be on hand for the screening. An after party follows at Paper Street Brewing Co., 701 The Parkway, Richland.
Steve and Justin’s Series of Stoke is presenting the screening. Sponsors include Ski Bluewood, Kadlec Regional Medical Center, White Pass Ski Area, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort, 49° North Mountain Resort, Sporthaus, Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area, Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, Desert Ski & Snowboard Club, Dusty’s of Walla Walla, REI and HAPO Community Credit Union.
Advance tickets are available at ruinandrose.eventbrite.com.
