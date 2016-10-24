WSU Tri-Cities plans Night with the Arts on Oct. 28

Washington State University Tri-Cities is holding its annual Night with the Arts on Oct. 28 in Richland.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and include a Chancellor’s Art Exhibition, student and community art exhibits and live poetry and music performances.
The WSU Alumni Association will have a pumpkin painting booth, and recreations of classic novel covers will be on display as part of a touring collection hosted by Mid-Columbia Libraries.
Allied Arts also will a booth with information on its efforts.
For more information on Night with the Arts, go to tricities.wsu.edu/nwta.
