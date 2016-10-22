Mid-Columbia book groups plan gatherings

Grandview Library
500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.
10 a.m. fourth Thursday
of the month
Oct. 27: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow
Coffee Break Book Club
Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-396-4015.
7 p.m. last Thursday of the month
Oct. 27: Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Forgot the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper and Jim Obergefell
Central Church
1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.
1 p.m. first Thursday of
the month
Nov. 3: I Want to be Left Behind: Finding Rapture on Earth by Brenda Peterson
Adventures Underground Book Club
Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.
7 p.m. first Friday of the month
Nov. 4: Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
Bookworm Book Club
731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.
6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.
Nov. 8: No selection provided.
Mid-Columbia Libraries
▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.
7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month
Nov. 8: Today Will Be Different by Maria Semper
▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.
1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month
Nov. 16: Gemini Girl Murders, The Killer of Cancer Rising (from the Astrology Series) by Torena O’Rourke
Richland Public Library
955 Northgate Drive.
1 p.m. third Thursday of the month Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.
Nov. 17: The Forest Lover by Susan Vreeland
6 p.m. third Monday
of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.
Nov. 21: No selection provided.
