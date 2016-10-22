Arts & Entertainment

October 22, 2016 7:42 PM

Mid-Columbia book groups plan gatherings

Grandview Library

500 W. Main St., Program Room. Call Paula Brotherton, 509-882-7035.

10 a.m. fourth Thursday

of the month

Oct. 27: Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow

Coffee Break Book Club

Barnes & Noble Cafe, Columbia Center, Kennewick. Call Tricia Schierman, 509-396-4015.

7 p.m. last Thursday of the month

Oct. 27: Love Wins: The Lovers and Lawyers Who Forgot the Landmark Case for Marriage Equality by Debbie Cenziper and Jim Obergefell

Central Church

1124 Stevens Drive, Room 300, Richland. Call Helen Coleman, 509-375-5757.

1 p.m. first Thursday of

the month

Nov. 3: I Want to be Left Behind: Finding Rapture on Earth by Brenda Peterson

Adventures Underground Book Club

Caterpillar Cafe, 227 Simons St., Richland. Call Erin Sharp, 509-946-9893.

7 p.m. first Friday of the month

Nov. 4: Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke

Bookworm Book Club

731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 102, Kennewick. Call Marilyn McLaughlin, 509-735-9016.

6 p.m. second Tuesday of the month.

Nov. 8: No selection provided.

Mid-Columbia Libraries

▪ Kennewick branch, 1620 S. Union St. Call Jan Wheaton, 509-582-4899.

7 p.m. second Tuesday of the month

Nov. 8: Today Will Be Different by Maria Semper

▪ Pasco branch, 1320 W. Hopkins St., conference room. Call Susan Koenig, 509-545-6936.

1 p.m. third Wednesday of the month

Nov. 16: Gemini Girl Murders, The Killer of Cancer Rising (from the Astrology Series) by Torena O’Rourke

Richland Public Library

955 Northgate Drive.

1 p.m. third Thursday of the month Call Evelyn Painter, 509-420-4811.

Nov. 17: The Forest Lover by Susan Vreeland

6 p.m. third Monday

of the month. Call Lisa Adams, 509-942-7678.

Nov. 21: No selection provided.

To have your book group included in this list, email nluzovich@tricityherald.com. Meetings must be open to the public.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Steve Largent visits Boys & Girls Club

View more video

Entertainment Videos