New Warren Miller film to screen in Richland on Oct. 26

The latest Warren Miller film will screen in Richland on Oct. 26.
Here, There & Everywhere follows renowned snow sports athletes “as they scour the globe for untracked powder and the pursuit of adventure,” a news release said.
Jonny Moseley, the Olympic skier and TV host, narrates the film, which features on-camera interviews with Warren Miller himself — something that hasn’t happened in years.
“We are thrilled to return to the screen with the support and inclusion of the patriarch of winter stoke, Warren Miller,” said Andy Hawk, managing director of Warren Miller Entertainment, in a statement.
“This year’s project has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity for the athletes, film crew and staff who were able to work directly with him again,” Hawk said.
The film also includes footage featuring athletes such as JT Holmes, Jeremy Jones, Seth Wescott, Jess McMillan, Ingrid Backstrom, Marcus Caston, Wendy Fisher, Tyler Ceccanti and Kaylin Richardson.
They “push the boundaries of their talent on snowcapped peaks, vast glaciers and towering, big-air jumps,” the release said. “Globe-trotting from the U.S. and Canadian Rockies to sparsely populated lands like Greenland and the Swiss Alps, these skiers and snowboarders prove that the joy of winter can be found wherever you seek it.”
Attendees will receive vouchers for free lift tickets to Mission Ridge and Mt. Bachelor, and a free early or late-season lift ticket to Steamboat in Colorado.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Cost is $15. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and at Sporthaus, 326 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick.
Attendees will receive vouchers for free lift tickets to Mission Ridge and Mt. Bachelor, and a free early or late-season lift ticket to Steamboat in Colorado.
Attendees also will get a coupon for a free hot wax at Sporthaus.
IF YOU GO
What: The new Warren Miller film Here, There & Everywhere.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Where: Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
Cost: $15. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and at Sporthaus in Kennewick.
Comments