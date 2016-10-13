Tri-Cities Women’s Expo Oct. 21-22 has Seahawks theme

This year’s Tri-Cities Women’s Expo theme? Go Seahawks!
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 21-22 at the Three River’s Convention Center, at 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., in Kennewick. Admission is $7 at the door for both days.
The expo began in 1999 as a way to highlight women who own small businesses, women in the community and to help bring several services together in one place. Past events have included fashion shows, giveaways, massages, a wine bar, crafts and more.
For more information, go to Facebook.com/TriCitiesWomensExpoWA.
Comments