Art, studio tour planned Oct. 21-22 across Mid-Columbia

A self-guided tour called Tour de Arts that highlights 22 Eastern Washington artists and their work is planned Oct. 21-22 across the Mid-Columbia.
“Our goal is to showcase local artists; to get our art in the public eye, so that people know they can buy good art locally. They don’t have to go to Seattle or Portland,” says Pat Fleming, a retired Kennewick High School art teacher. Pat started Cyber Art 509 with his wife Patricia.
A variety of mediums and styles will be represented during the two-day event, and studios can be visited in any order.
As an added bonus, Fleming said that visitors on the tour can enter a drawing to win a $100 toward the purchase of art by an artist of their choice.
Find a guide at psharp71.wixsite.com/tourdearts. For more information, go to www.cyberart509.com.
