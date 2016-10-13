Make A Blanket Day for kids planned Oct. 15 in Richland

Project Linus plans a Make A Blanket Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, in the large conference room.
Project Linus is celebrating 15 years in the Tri-Cities. The group makes homemade quilts and blankets for kids, ages newborn to 18, who have suffered a trauma of any kind.
Volunteers interested in knitting, crocheting or making quilts are asked to bring supplies. Tying quilts also is available.
There will be door prizes and demonstrations. For more information, call Paula at 509-585-6951.
