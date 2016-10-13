Vienna Piano Trio comes to Richland Oct. 22

The Vienna Piano Trio, which consists of three classical artists, is coming to Richland on Oct. 22.
The trio is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Battelle Auditorium. Admission is free and everyone is admitted on a first-come, first serve basis, though donations are accepted. Anyone who donates $100 or more a year are given priority and considered “patrons” of the concerts.
The musicians are David McCarroll, violinist, Matthias Gredler, violoncellist, and Stefan Mendl, pianist. They’ve been broadcast on radio stations worldwide and appeared on WGBH Boston and St. Paul Sunday. Their mission is to “present classical chamber music concerts by solo musicians and small ensembles,” according to a news release from Camerata Musica.
The Vienna Piano Trio’s website is at viennapianotrio.com.
