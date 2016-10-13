Fall festivals, Halloween events planned around Mid-Columbia

From festive to spooky, there’s plenty of activities around the Mid-Columbia to keep you busy.
Here’s what’s happening:
Corn mazes, festivals and more
The County Mercantile in Pasco holds its annual Harvest Festival through Oct. 31 at 232 Crestlock Road, off Highway 395. It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk, and includes hay rides, a pumpkin patch, a 3-acre corn maze, petting zoo, straw-bale maze, straw-bale pyramids, bounce house obstacle course, face painting and a photo booth. The carnival rides are weekdays starting at 3 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to dusk. There’s also live entertainment and clowns on weekends.
▪ Cost: $6.95 per person, $4.50 for seniors 65 and older, and military personnel with ID, children 2 years-old and under are free. Carnival ride tickets and pumpkins are sold separately.
Bill’s Berry Farm holds its annual Apple & Pumpkin Festival at 3674 N County Line Road in Grandview from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every remaining Friday and Saturday in October. There is cider, pumpkins, bonfires, a corn maze, hayrides and other fall traditions. The next events take place Oct. 14 and 15.
▪ Cost: Free; parking is $5 on Saturdays.
▪ More information: billsberryfarm.com
The Academy of Children’s Theater at 213 Wellsian Way is holding a special Harry Potter-themed Halloween at Hogwarts event Oct. 28. Events start at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and each lasts about 90 minutes. They’ll have wands, puppets, Quiddich and more Hogwarts-themed activities.
▪ Cost: $15 per person, or $50 for a family of four
▪ More information: bit.ly/ACT_Potter.
Middleton Fall Festival features a Peanuts-themed corn maze, go-carts, petting zoo, barrel train ride, hay ride, corn pit, games, straw maze, climbing pyramid, potato launchers, giant jumping pillow and other events. Middleton Farms is at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road, outside of Pasco.
▪ Cost: General Admission is $10. Groups of 15 or more and military get in for $9 each. The “Snoopy Pack” is $20 and includes three event tickets. The “Charlie Brown Super Saver” is $25 and includes five event tickets.
▪ More information: bit.ly/peanutscornmaze
The HAPO Fall Carnival in Richland runs from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the HAPO Community Stage. Activities include pumpkin patch, hayrides, carnival games, costume contest, entertainment, spooky maze, face painting, big top the clown and pictures. The event is running concurrently with the Trick or Treat at the Parkway event.
▪ Cost: Free
▪ More information: richlandparksandrec.com
The Walla Walla corn maze is open Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 853 Five Mile Road. There are corn cannons Saturday and Sunday during daylight hours.
▪ Cost: $12 for children ages 12 and older, children ages 4 to 11 cost $5 each and children ages 3 and under are free. The Walla Wall corn maze offers special “Halloween Spooktacular” events on Oct. 13-16, 20-23 and 27-31. Tickets cost $10 for all ages. Parental discretion is required for children under 12.
▪ More information: wallawallacornmaze.com
Haunted house events
The Tri-Cities Scaregrounds includes three haunted houses at the Benton County Fairgrounds, at 1500 Oak Street in Kennewick. Haunts are scheduled each day in October from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
▪ Cost: $20 for one haunted house or $35 for all three. VIP tickets are available.
▪ More information: terrorbehindthescreen.com
Jaycees Haunted Forest, Where Nightmares Come True, is from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Sacajawea State Park at 2503 Sacajawea Park Road in Pasco.
▪ Cost: $13 per person, children 5 years old and under enter free. Event planners encourage dressing warm and wearing comfortable walking shoes.
▪ More information: pascojaycees.org
