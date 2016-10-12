Tri-City things to do for Oct. 14-23

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 14
Dance
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Elwood, folk/Americana from Oregon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Eddie Manzanares, Latin jazz, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Papa Josh with Wabi Sabi, electro/funk/fusion from Seattle, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Usual Suspects, cover band from Spokane, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Music
Encanto: José Iñiguez, Mattawa-based opera tenor, 6:30-9 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Cost: $10. Call 509-663-2787.
Film
Planetarium shows, Supervolcanoes, 7 p.m., and Oasis in Space, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Mirror Images: An Evening of One Acts, a mix of comedies and dramas, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $6 for students and seniors; $8 for adults. Call 509-967-6500.
Misc.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
sat | Oct. 15
Comedy
Roy Haber, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Jami Cooper, singer/songwriter, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Veio, Rising Enemy, Volcanoes on the Sun, Elephant Gun Riot, rock/metal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Film
Planetarium shows, The Little Star That Could, 2 p.m., and The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Talks & Readings
‘The Sign of the Eagle Trilogy,’ by Jess Steven Hughes, 1-7 p.m., Hastings Hardback Cafe, 1425 George Washington Way, Richland. Call 509-891-1695.
Music
FreeForm Friends and Family Concert, jazz choir, solo performances at 3 p.m., and ensemble concert at 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College theater, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No cover. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Mirror Images: An Evening of One Acts, a mix of comedies and dramas, 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School auditorium, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Cost: $6 for students and seniors; $8 for adults. Call 509-967-6500.
Misc.
Holly Daze Fall Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton St., Kennewick. No cover. Call 509-586-8244.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
Fundraiser
Hike for Homes, Habitat for Humanity fundraiser, 9-11 a.m., Badger Mountain Centennial Preserve, Sagebrush Trail, Richland. Cost: $50 minimum donation. Call 509-943-5555.
Maya Color Run, 1-mile color run and carnival, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Maya Angelou Elementary School, 6001 Road 84, Pasco. Cost: $5 before Oct. 8; $10 after. Along the route, four color stations will spray participants with color powders. There will also be bounce houses, a dunk tank, cotton candy and food truck vendors.
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Parkway, The Parkway & Lee Blvd., Richland. Cost: $25. Door prizes, drink specials and shopping discounters. Money will go toward the Warrior Sisterhood, a program of the Tri-Cities Cancer Center. Call 509-539-9196.
sun | Oct. 16
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Oct. 17
Nightlife
Jam night with Vaughn Jensen, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 18
Comedy
Jake The Snake Roberts, comedian/WWE wrestler, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $15. Call 509-946-9328.
Dance
Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Oct. 19
Nightlife
Wednesday Night Musician’s Circle, 5 p.m., American Legion Post #34, 1029 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. No cover.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke, 9 p.m., The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco. No cover.
thu | Oct. 20
Comedy
Sarah Tiana, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Steve Carver, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $3 for men after 11 p.m.
Wabi Sabi, jazz fusion, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Misc.
Leona — A Dynamic Woman in An Atomic Town, 7 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive. Free. Meet Leona Woods Marshal Libby through anecdotes and photos recounting her experiences as the only woman scientist working with Enrico Fermi in Chicago and at the Hanford B Reactor. Call 509-542-5531.
fri | Oct. 21
Comedy
Sarah Tiana, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-3:45 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive. Cost: $6. Call 509-946-5385.
Open Dance Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St. Cost: $6. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, bluegrass, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Rising Buffalo Tribe, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
CrashwurX, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Art
Tour de Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tour de Arts, 1800 Pheasant Lane, West Richland. A self-guided tour of artist studios and venues. Call 509-627-7368.
Film
Planetarium shows, Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity, 7 p.m., and Stars of the Pharaohs, 8 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $7; good both days. Call 509-737-3700.
sat | Oct. 22
Comedy
Sarah Tiana, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Salsa Saturday, 9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $7. Call 509-943-1173.
Nightlife
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Wine & Piano at Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden with Rick Eaton, 6-9 p.m., Ms. Rhoda’s Wine Garden, 702 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-792-8705.
Frank & Debi Eng, jazz, 7 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Steve Livingston & Triple Shot, blues from Spokane, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Art
Tour de Arts, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tour de Arts, 1800 Pheasant Lane, West Richland. A self-guided tour of artist studios and venues. Call 509-627-7368.
Film
Planetarium shows, Fractal Explorations, 2 p.m., and Cell! Cell! Cell!, 3 p.m., Columbia Basin College’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Camerata Musica presents Vienna Piano Trio, 8 p.m., Battelle Auditorium, 902 Battelle Blvd., Richland. Free, donations accepted. Austrian ensemble presents works by Beethoven, Schonberg and Schubert. Call 509-946-1175.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 7 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
Misc.
Tour Bennington Lake and Mill Creek Development, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek Office, 3211 Reservoir Road, Walla Walla. Cost: $10; free for children 18 and under. The history of this system and proposals for its redevelopment will be explored. Call 509-525-3136.
Fall Fiber Sale, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Desert Fiber Arts, 101 N. Union, Kennewick. Free. Proceeds will benefit artists and studio.
Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Cost: $7; good both days. Call 509-737-3700.
Kids Day at Scaregrounds, 1-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick. Cost: $7. Call 509-574-9791.
Fundraiser
Rising Above Cancer, 8 a.m. Badger Mountain Trailhead Park, 525 Queensgate Drive, Richland. Cost: $10. Proceeds will benefit 21st Century C.A.R.E. foundation and will stay local. Call 509-987-1800.
AU Sidewalk Sale + Back Alley Arts Collective Fundraiser, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. By donation; books $1. Funds will go to helping local small businesses. More than 30,000 books will be sold. Also, local bands, car graffiti party and more. Call 509-946-9893.
sun | Oct. 23
Dance
Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Call 509-946-6276.
Nightlife
Benefit concert for artists and musicians in refugee camps, local bands and musicians6-8 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: Starting at $20 online. Call 509-200-4044.
Theater
Academy of Children’s Theatre presents ‘Junie B. Jones,’ 3 p.m., 213 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cost: $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and students; $7 for children under 12. The play is an engaging and entertaining story of the trials and tribulations of a first grader. Call 509-943-6027.
