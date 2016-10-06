Film that explores masculinity to be screened in Pasco

A film that explores the struggles young men face with defining masculinity will be screened in the Tri-Cities.
The Mask You Live In, sponsored by the Benton-Franklin Health District and 21st Century Learning Centers, will show from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 and Nov. 3 at Educational Service District 123, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco. A panel discussion will take place after the 90 minute film.
The documentary explores personal narratives of young boys and men and pairs their stories with experts who discuss how stereotypes could affect their everyday lives.
“Our hope is that this film sparks a local conversation on how stereotypes and unrealistic views of masculinity can impact boys and young men and what parents, educators, coaches and youth workers can do to raise a healthier generation of boys and young men,” said Vanessa McCollum, health educator at Benton-Franklin Health District.
The event is free, though seats are limited. Sign up for tickets at bit.ly/2dCcSJn.
The Mask You Live In
Shows at Educational Service District 123, 3918 W. Court St., Pasco
Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are free but seats are limited. Register online at eventbrite.com/e/the-mask-you-live-in-screening-tickets-26903323565
Comments