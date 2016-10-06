Jesse Dayton and the Supersuckers to play Prosser show Oct. 11

Jesse Dayton and The Supersuckers are playing 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Dayton has made guitar contributions to albums by artists such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson. The Supersuckers have recorded with artist Steve Earle, and toured with band Thin Lizzy.
Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 the day of the show and can be bought at Brewminatti or at therootscellar.com.
For more information, call Brewminatti at 509-786-2269.
