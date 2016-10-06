Arts & Entertainment

October 6, 2016 5:15 PM

Annual Frenchtown Rendezvous set Oct. 8 in Walla Walla

Tri-City Herald

WALLA WALLA

The annual Frenchtown Rendezvous is planned Oct. 8 at Assumption Church Parish Hall, 2098 E. Alder St., Walla Walla.

Tickets are 35$ and are available at tinyurl.com/frenchtownrv.

“The Rendezvous is an annual gathering celebrating the history of the French Canadian and Native American communities of the Inland Northwest,” a news release said. It also raises money for the Frenchtown Historic Site, which is 8 miles west of Walla Walla.

Doors open at 1 p.m. for silent auctions, history displays and refreshments.

Michel Bouchard and Rob Foxcurran, co-authors of Songs Upon the River, about alliances among early French settlers, voyagers and indigenous nations, will give the keynote presentation, along with Sam Pambrun.

Dinner is at 5 p.m.

For more information, go to frenchtownwa.org.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Site of double fatality collision on Taylor Flats Road

View more video

Entertainment Videos