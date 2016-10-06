‘Dancing With the W2 Stars’ set Oct. 8 in Walla Walla

The first-ever Dancing with the W2 Stars is planned Oct. 8 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla.
The event will raise money for Valley Residential Services. Local celebrities will be paired with professional dancers and then perform routines.
The local celebrities are Katie Christianson, dean of students at Willow Public School; Amy Figgins of Leonetti Cellar; Terra Luthi, general manager of Courtyard Marriott Walla Walla; Andrae Bopp of Andrae’s Kitchen; Lawson Knight, co-founder of Intermountain Impact Investments; and Nabiel Shawa, Walla Walla city manager.
Tickets start at $40. They’re available by calling 509-529-6500.
Comments