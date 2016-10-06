Arts & Entertainment

October 6, 2016 5:08 PM

Oktoberfest planned Oct. 8 in Dayton

Tri-City Herald

DAYTON

The second annual Oktoberfest at the Blue Mountain Station Food Park in Dayton is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Oct. 8.

The Blue Mountain Station Co-op board organizes the event, sponsored by the Port of Columbia and Pacific Power.

Dayton’s Kiwanis and Lions groups will handle the grilling and the beer garden, and the co-op will prepare offerings from German potato salad to red cabbage and apple strudel.

There will be a bounce house for kids and vendors will sell arts and crafts.

For more information, go to bluemountainstation.com.

Related content

Arts & Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Site of double fatality collision on Taylor Flats Road

View more video

Entertainment Videos