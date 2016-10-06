Oktoberfest planned Oct. 8 in Dayton

The second annual Oktoberfest at the Blue Mountain Station Food Park in Dayton is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Oct. 8.
The Blue Mountain Station Co-op board organizes the event, sponsored by the Port of Columbia and Pacific Power.
Dayton’s Kiwanis and Lions groups will handle the grilling and the beer garden, and the co-op will prepare offerings from German potato salad to red cabbage and apple strudel.
There will be a bounce house for kids and vendors will sell arts and crafts.
For more information, go to bluemountainstation.com.
