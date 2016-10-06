Rolling Hills Chorus to perform Oct. 7-8

Rolling Hills Chorus performs Oct. 7-8 in Prosser and Pasco.
Live from KRHC The Barbershop Hour, will include songs from the 20th century in a radio station setting, complete with a live studio audience, a news release said.
Mike Scott is the emcee.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Princess Theatre in Prosser and at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Faith Tri-Cities, 1800 N. Road 72, Pasco.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. They’re available at RollingHillschorus.org and Adventures Underground in Richland, Sister to Sister in Prosser and the Bookworm in Kennewick.
Rolling Hills Chorus is affiliated with Sweet Adelines International. The nonprofit includes women from Tri-Cities, Prosser, Grandview, Selah and Hermiston singing a capella.
Comments