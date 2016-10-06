Hollywood producers to appear at Tri-City film festival

Hollywood filmmakers John and Sarah Fitzgerald will be among this year’s guests at the Tri-Cities International Film Festival in Richland.
The ninth-annual TriFi is a venue for movie producers, creators and enthusiasts to come together. They screen several short films and discuss ideas in workshops throughout the weekend.
This year’s event Oct. 13-16 will highlight short independent films put together on low budgets.
The Fitzgeralds, who have worked on TV shows such as Supernatural and Gotham, once lived in Richland. They have since continued working in the Hollywood movie scene.
They also plan a workshop with Kelly Hughes, a filmmaker from Seattle, on making a web series. The workshop is from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
Gary Wolcott, who reviews films as Mr. Movie for the Herald, will also emcee events Oct. 14-15.
The festival takes about 10 months to gather films from producers, directors and filmmakers around the world, said Nat Saenz, executive director of TriFi.
He described many of the films as “out of this world” productions that are still fairly new and can’t be found online.
He said he’s fond of short films, which often only last for minutes.
“A short film to me is like a short story,” Saenz said. “If you don’t like the film, go out, come back 15 minutes later and there’s another new story.”
The festival also will screen fan films that pay tribute to popular movies like Star Wars, Saenz said.
He was impressed with the production quality of this year’s entries, some local and some not.
The main festival begins with a free film night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the HAPO Community Stage in John Dam Plaza in Richland. There will be showings of family friendly short films.
The Uptown Theatre in Richland will show several short sci-fi and fantasy films from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 1 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15.
More sci-fi and fantasy films and animations will show from 2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Confluent Space at the Richland Community Center, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
Day passes are $10 and weekend passes are $15.
For more information or tickets go to trifi.org.
