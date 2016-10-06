Junie B. Jones musical starts Oct. 7 at Academy of Children’s Theatre

Junie B. Jones, who could be described as everyone’s favorite first grader, is coming to the Tri-Cities.
The play Junie B. Jones, based on the popular childrens’ book series from author Barbara Park and illustrator Denise Brunkus, will be presented by the Academy of Children’s Theatre in Richland, at 213 Wellsian Way.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 7- 8, 14-15, 21-22, and at 3 p.m. Oct. 9, 16 and 23.
Tickets are $10 for seniors and students, and $7 for children ages 12 and under.
Lola Eden, 10, stars as Jones, a first grader dealing with the trials and everyday struggles of elementary school. She is joined by cast members Arlo McGowan, 12, Noah Manzanares, 13, Peter Wilhelm, 10, and Hayley Lawrence, 15.
This is the first time the Academy has ever done a Junie B. Jones play, said Julie Schroder, the director. Everyone involved looked forward to starting production in August.
“They were super, super excited because they are fans of the book series, ” Schroder said. “They all really raved about this, and I was really excited when it got on my radar.”
Schroder describes the music, which is also performed by students, as catchy and upbeat. The play will include several choreography performances.
For more information, go to academyofchildrenstheatre.org/2015-2016-season.
Sean Bassinger: 509-582-1556, @Seandood
